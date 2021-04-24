25 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 2,202 test positive

Nepal reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,607.

The country also reported 2,202 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 670,953. Similarly, 1,595 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 26,419.

A total of 8,836 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,486,354 across the country until now.