32 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 1,642 test positive

Nepal reported 32 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,582.

The country also reported 1,642 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 668,751. Similarly, 1,258 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 25,837.

A total of 7,833 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,477,518 across the country until now.