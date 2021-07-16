43 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 2,006 test positive

Nepal reported 43 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,506.

The country also reported 2,006 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 664,576. Similarly, 1,775 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 26,827.

A total of 9,613 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,456,199 across the country until now.