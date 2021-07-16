China to provide 1.6 million more doses of vaccine in grant

China will provide 1.6 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal in grant.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi conveyed the Chinese government's latest decision to provide additional doses of vaccine during her courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Baluwatar on Friday, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday afternoon.

Ambassador Hou Yanqi assured that China will continue its support to Nepal in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic while PM Deuba thanked China for this vaccine support and expressed hope that China will enhance its support to Nepal for both COVID-19 response and recovery.

China has already provided 1.8 million doses of vaccine to Nepal while the government has signed a deal to procure 4 million doses from China.