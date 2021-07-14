33 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 1,782 test positive

Nepal reported 33 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,463.

The country also reported 1,782 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 662,570. Similarly, 1,757 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 26,639.

A total of 8,256 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,446,586 across the country until now.