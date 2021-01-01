12 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 1,639 test positive

Nepal reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,412.

The country also reported 1,639 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 658,778. Similarly, 2,078 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 26,261.

A total of 14,747 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,430,222 across the country until now.