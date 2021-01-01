18 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 1,690 test positive

Nepal reported 18 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,400.

The country also reported 1,690 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 657,139. Similarly, 1,533 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 26,712.

A total of 7,689 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,415,475 across the country until now.