1.53 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines provided by America arrives

The 1.53 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine provided by the United States to Nepal have arrived on Monday.

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry handed over the vaccines, that arrived on a Qatar Airqays flight from Dubai, to Health Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha amidst a press conference at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The single-dose vaccine has been provided through vaccine sharing arrangement COVAX.

"Today we're giving Nepal enough #JNJ COVID19 vaccines via #COVAX to fully vaccinate 1.5 million people. I’m proud that the US is the largest single-country donor of #COVID19 assistance to Nepal. This gift, on behalf of the American people, has the singular goal of saving lives," Ambassador Berry said.