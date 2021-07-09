20 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 1,237 test positive

Nepal reported 20 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,382.

The country also reported 1,237 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 655,449. Similarly, 1,533 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 26,173.

A total of 5,535 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,415,475 across the country until now.