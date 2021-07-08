20 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 1,479 test positive

Nepal reported 20 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,340.

The country also reported 1,479 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 652,859. Similarly, 1,316 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 26,590.

A total of 6,657 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,403,410 across the country until now.