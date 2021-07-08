800,000 doses of vaccine arrive from China

Eight hundred thousand doses of Vero Cell vaccine procured by the government from China have arrived in Nepal.

A Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) flight has brought the vaccines to the Tribhuvan International Airport Friday morning. The plane had left for China on Thursday to bring the vaccines.

The vaccines will be given to people above 60 years.

The NAC will send another two flights to China to bring the vaccines on July 16 and July 23 respectively.

The government has procured four million doses from Chian to inoculate the people.