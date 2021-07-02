28 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 2,077 test positive

Nepal reported 28 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,291.

The country also reported 2,077 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 650,162. Similarly, 1,333 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 26,544.

A total of 7,835 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,391,379 across the country until now.