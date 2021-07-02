15 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 1,718 test positive

Nepal reported 15 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,263.

The country also reported 1,718 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 648,085. Similarly, 1,565 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 25,828.

A total of 7,503 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,383,544 across the country until now.