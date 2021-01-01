19 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 1,527 test positive

Nepal reported 19 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,198.

The country also reported 1,527 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 643,580. Similarly, 3,066 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 27,716.

A total of 5,837 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,363,666 across the country until now.