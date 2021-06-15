41 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 1,889 test positive

Nepal reported 41 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,112.

The country also reported 1,889 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 638,805. Similarly, 3,597 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 33,561.

A total of 7,187 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,344,133 across the country until now.