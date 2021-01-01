All shops to open, odd-even system for public transport with more than 25 seats

All shops will be allowed to open in the Kathmandu Valley as the administration extended the ongoing prohibitory orders by a week. The prohibitory orders that started first on April 29 will now be in place until July 5.

A meeting of the chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in the Valley has decided to allow all shops to open from Tuesday, according to Assistant CDO of Kathmandu Uma Kanta Adhikary.

Shops selling food items including fruits, vegetables, dairies, groceries and others can open throughout the day. "All other kinds of shops will be allowed to open from 11 in the morning till six in the evening every day," Adhikary said.

The CDOs have also toughened restrictions on vehicles entering the Valley. All the vehicles entering the Valley would need a pass.

They have also allowed public transportation vehicles with more than 25 seats to operate in odd-even system inside the Valley. They have continued restrictions on long-distance vehicles though.

Wedding functions will have to be carried out inside one's house gathering only 15 persons.