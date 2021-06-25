Man arrested on charge of raping 8-year-old girl at New Road

The police have arrested a man on charge of raping an eight-year-old girl at the New Road, Kathmandu on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Janasewa Circle arrested Surya Tamang, 35, of Dhubinesi municipality 1, Dhading currently residing at Kathmandu Metropolitan City 23 Juddha Shalik, Dharmapath Saturday.

Tamang, who operates a rickshaw, raped the girl, who was returning to her room after playing with friends, behind a parked vehicle in the open space of the old municipality at Dharmapath on Saturday, according to DSP Dan Bahadur Malla.

Tamang is a serial offender and alcoholic arrested multiple times on charge of misbehaviors in the past. "We had arrested him a couple of times earlier for creating a ruckus in the past," DSP Malla said. "The girl was returning to her room after playing Saturday afternoon. Tamang found her at Dharmapath. People informed the police after seeing him raping the girl at the parking lot."

The girl is currently out of danger while the police have initiated acquiring his custody from the Kathmandu District Court.