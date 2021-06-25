Restrictions to be relaxed further in Kathmandu Valley

The ongoing prohibitory orders enforced in the Kathmandu Valley is set to be extended relaxing the restrictions further. The prohibitory orders that started first on April 29 will be in place until June 28 as per the last extension.

The administration has been discussing about further relaxing the restrictions but public transportation is set to remain restricted.

"Infection did not fall at the rate we had expected," Chief District Officer (CDO) of Lalitpur Dhundi Prasad Niraula told Setopati. "Prohibitory orders will continue but we will decide what can be opened."

He said COVID-19 control committees in all three districts will discuss the situation before the CDOs meet later Sunday to take a decision on extension.

The government has already said domestic flights will resume from July 1. Private vehicles have already been allowed on the roads with odd-even system in place.

Shops selling jewelries, cookware, auto parts and electrical materials are currently allowed to open from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Shopping malls, and stores selling clothes, shoes, cosmetics and tailoring centers are allowed to open from 11 am to 4 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Vegetable shops, dairies and those selling meat and fish, and book stores are allowed to open until 11 in the morning. Similarly, shops that sell essential items for development and construction works are allowed to open from 11 in the morning till six in the evening.