30 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 1,174 test positive

Nepal reported 30 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,975.

The country also reported 1,174 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 632,326. Similarly, 4,914 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 42,024.

The government has conducted 4,704 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,317,039 across the country until now.