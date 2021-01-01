24 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 1,577 test positive

Nepal reported 24 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,918.

The country also reported 1,577 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 629,431. Similarly, 2,518 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 49,555.

The government has conducted 7,234 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,302,749 across the country until now.