Man arrested on charge of murdering Santoshi Subba while attempting rape

The police have arrested a man on charge of murdering Santoshi Subba at the Dakshinkali Temple.

Chief of the Metropolitan Police Crime Division SSP Chandra Kuver Khapung organizing a press conference on Thursday said investigation has revealed that Subba was murdered while trying to resist rape.

Suresh Timalsina, 29, of Sangachowkgadhi in Chautara-14, Sindhupalchowk who currently resides in Dakshinkali attempted to rape Subba on June 20, according to the police.

Subba had apparently said she did not have a place to dine and sleep that day. "Timalsina offered to make arrangements for her to sleep in a bus he worked for. She seems to have been strangulated with a shawl when she resisted as he tried to force himself upon her inside the bus," SSP Khapung said. "He apparently smashed her face with a stone to make sure that she is not recognized."