Corruption case against Chuda Mani Sharma demanding over Rs 1 billion in claims

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed a corruption case against three persons including the then director general of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) Chuda Mani Sharma.

The constitutional anti-graft body has also charged the then chairman of the Tax Settlement Commission Lumba Dhwaj Mahat and member of the commission Umesh Prasad Dhakal in the case.

The case filed at the Special Court on Wednesday demands claims of Rs 1.0033 billion accusing them of illegally providing discount on tax due from taxpayers, according to CIAA Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Risal.

Risal added that the claims have been demanded from them as per clause 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 2002, and imprisonment as per clause 3.