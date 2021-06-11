41 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 3,703 test positive

Nepal reported 41 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,813.

The country also reported 3,703 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 626,343. Similarly, 4,954 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 52,648.

The government has conducted 12,204 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,288,053 across the country until now.