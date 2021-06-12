Landlord refusing to lease room due to caste arrested

The landlord who refused to lease a room to Rupa Sunar due to her caste has been arrested.

The woman from Babar Mahal, Kathmandu with Pradhan surname has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police Circle, Singha Durbar, according to SP with the Metropolitan Police Range Ramesh Basnet.

The police had acquired an arrest warrant from the Kathmandu District Court against the landlord Friday itself, according to DSP with the Circle Hari Bahadur Singh.

Sunar, who lives with her mother, had hunted for a room at Babar Mahal on Tuesday. The 24-year-old presenter of 'Ukali Orali' program on Image Television liked the room that her friend showed. The landlord, Sunar claims, had first agreed to lease the room and the rent was finalized.

The dalit girl had said she is a daughter of kaami (black/goldsmith) when asked about her ethnicity by the landlord. She claims that the landlord refused to lease the room after finding out that she is a dalit.

She lodged police complaint against the landlord accusing her of ethnic discrimination on Thursday. The police lodged ethnic discrimination and untouchability case against the landlord. The offense carries jail term of three months to three years and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 200,000.