34 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 1,688 test positive

Nepal reported 34 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,675.

The country also reported 1,688 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 619,635. Similarly, 3,660 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 57,618.

The government has conducted 7,010 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,262,589 across the country until now.