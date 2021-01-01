44 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 1,953 test positive

Nepal reported 44 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,641.

The country also reported 1,963 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 617,947. Similarly, 4,020 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 59,624.

The government has conducted 7,569 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,255,579 across the country until now.