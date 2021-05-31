39 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 1,768 test positive

Nepal reported 39 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,597.

The country also reported 1,768 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 615,984. Similarly, 2,141 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 61,725.

The government has conducted 7,711 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,248,010 across the country until now.