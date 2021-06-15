52 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 2,014 test positive

Nepal reported 52 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,558.

The country also reported 2,014 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 614,216. Similarly, 3,082 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 62,137.

The government has conducted 8,687 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,240,299 across the country until now.