7 killed in Sindhupalchowk flood, 500 persons displaced in Manang

Seven persons have been killed and many are missing at the start of monsoon season this year.

Seven persons have been killed in Helambu rural municipality of Sindhupalchowk district due to flood in Melamchi river, Chief District Officer Arun Pokharel confirmed. A few more persons have been swept away by the river and are missing.

Similarly, Melamchi Bazar, where the river meets downstream with Indrawati, has also suffered damages due to the flood in both the rivers. A Nepal Army (NA) helicopter Wednesday morning rescued two persons stranded on the rooftop of at a hotel there since Tuesday night.

Two persons swept away in the flood are missing in Bajura district while one has been swept away in Gorkha, according to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) under the Home Ministry.

Similarly, 13 houses in Hile Bazar have been swept away by Dordikhola in Lamjung after the river entered human settlements after six Tuesday evening, according to Kshitij Lama, a local.

Marsyangdi river, meanwhile, has been blocked by landslide at Ngwal of Manang. CDO Bishnu Lamichhane said the downstream regions including Chame and Taal villages are under threat after the river was blocked early Wednesday morning.

Around 500 persons in Chame and Taal have been displaced while landslides have obstructed Parbat-Baglung, Besishahar-Manang, Butwal-Tansen and Gorusinghe-Sandhikharka road sections, according to Chief of the NEOC Dil Kumar Tamang. He added that road in Kapurkot of Salyan has also been blocked by landslide while Sanphe-Martadi road has been obstructed at multiple places. The Jaya Prithvi Highway has also been obstructed by landslide at Baitadi.

Security persons have been deployed for relief and rescue works at the affected areas across the country while the government will send relief materials for the victims. "We are now sending non-food materials to Manang and Melamchi," Tamang said.

He said tarpaulins and other materials will be sent on an NA chopper to the 500 persons displaced in Manang.

Meteorologists, meanwhile, have forecasted likelihood of heavy rainfall in Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces for the next couple of days and urged people to remain alert.