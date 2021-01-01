Oli virtually lays foundation stone for liquid oxygen plant

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has virtually laid foundation stone for a liquid oxygen plant on Sunday. The plant to be installed at Simarhawa of Rupandehi district can produce up to 60 tons of oxygen a day.

Speaking from Baluwatar during the program, he stated that liquid oxygen plant will be installed to ensure that there is no scarcity of oxygen seen at the start of the second wave of pandemic. He reminded how the country suffered from lack of both oxygen and cylinders, and the government had to buy oxygen cylinders at an inflated rate.

He assured that the government will waive customs duty and provide other support for installation and operation of oxygen plants.