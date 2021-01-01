61 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 2,382 test positive

Nepal reported 61 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,366.

The country also reported 2,382 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 606,778. Similarly, 6,295 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 71,301.

The government has conducted 8,506 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,207,208 across the country until now.