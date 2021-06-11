Prohibitory orders in Kathmandu Valley set to be extended by a week

The ongoing prohibitory orders enforced in the Kathmandu Valley look set to be extended by a week. The prohibitory orders that started first on April 29 will now be in place until June 21.

Chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley are discussing about the extension.

Kathmandu CDO Kali Prasad Parajuli told Setopati that the current situation requires extension of the prohibitory orders. "We have received opinions and advices that the prohibitory orders need to be extended in current situation as the infection rate has not significantly fallen," he stated. "Prohibitory orders will be extended based on the analysis that there is no improvement in the infection rate despite the fall in mortality rate."

He added that some restrictions can be relaxed a bit and development and construction works will continue to open.

He said vegetable shops, dairies and those selling meat and fish, that are currently allowed to open until nine in the morning, will be allowed to open until 10 in the morning during the extended period.