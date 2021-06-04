108 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday as total crosses 8,000

COVID-19 death toll in Nepal has crossed 8,000 as the country reported 108 more deaths on Tuesday. The total death toll has now reached 8,098.

The country also reported 3,870 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 595,364. Similarly, 6,570 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 82,736.

The government has conducted 12,065 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,167,129 across the country until now.