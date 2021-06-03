92 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 3,370 test positive

Nepal reported 92 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,990.

The country also reported 3,370 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 591,494. Similarly, 6,951 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 85,544.

The government has conducted 12,002 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,155,064 across the country until now.