99 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 3,024 test positive

Nepal reported 99 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,898.

The country also reported 3,024 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 588,124. Similarly, 6,636 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 89, 217.

The government has conducted 20,471 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,143,062 across the country until now.