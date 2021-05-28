101 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 4,624 test positive

Nepal reported 101 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,731.

The country also reported 4,624 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 581,560. Similarly, 8,663 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to four figures at 97,699.

The government has conducted 14,182 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,121,120 across the country until now.