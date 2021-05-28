75 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 5,825 test positive

Nepal reported 75 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,630.

The country also reported 5,825 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 576,936. Similarly, 5,904 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 101,839.

The government has conducted 18,562 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,106,938 across the country until now.