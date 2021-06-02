101 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 4,524 test positive

Nepal reported 101 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,555.

The country also reported 4,524 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 571,111. Similarly, 7,219 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 101,993.

The government has conducted 13,805 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,088,376 across the country until now.