Prohibitory orders in Valley extended by 10 days; grocery, book stores to open in morning

The ongoing prohibitory orders enforced in the Kathmandu Valley has been extended by 10 days. The prohibitory orders that started first on April 29 will now be in place until June 14.

A meeting of the chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday has decided to extend the prohibitory orders, that was to continue till June 3, by 10 days relaxing some restrictions.

Grocery stores and shops selling food grains, that were closed during the current one-week extension, will be allowed to open until nine in the morning during the extended period that will come into effect from Thursday midnight, according to Bhaktapur CDO Prem Prasad Bhattarai.

Vegetable shops, dairies and those selling meat and fish, that are currently allowed to open until nine in the morning, will be allowed to open even during the extended period. Book stores will also be allowed to open till nine in the morning.

Development and construction works will also be allowed but construction materials can be transported only during the night and the workers can work during the day.

The existing protocols for transportation remain with private and government offices delivering essential services requiring identity card of the office concerned while those requiring to use vehicles for private use need to obtain a vehicle pass issued by the CDO.