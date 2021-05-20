Prohibitory orders in Valley set to be extended by 10 days, grocery stores likely to open in morning

The administration is preparing to extend the ongoing prohibitory orders in the Kathmandu Valley by another 10 days.

A meeting of the chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley has decided to extend the prohibitory orders, that was to continue till June 3, by 10 days relaxing some restrictions.

Kathmandu CDO Kali Prasad Parajuli told Setopati that the formal decision, however, will be announced only Wednesday morning. "We three CDOs discussed it. We will now prepare final report and announce it tomorrow," Parajuli said.

Bhaktapur CDO Prem Prasad Bhattarai also confirmed that the prohibitory orders will be extended. He added that grocery stores selling food grains will be allowed to open during the extended period while preparations are also on to resume development and construction works.

Only vegetable shops, dairies and those selling meat and fish are currently allowed to open until nine in the morning.