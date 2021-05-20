68 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 5,285 test positive

Nepal reported 68 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,454.

The country also reported 5,285 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 566,587. Similarly, 6,898 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 104,789.

The government has conducted 17,147 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,074,571 across the country until now.