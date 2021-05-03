114 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 4,178 test positive

Nepal reported 114 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,386.

The country also reported 4,178 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 561,302. Similarly, 6,491 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 106,470.

The government has conducted 15,055 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,057,424 across the country until now.