800,000 doses of Chinese vaccine to arrive Tuesday

A Nepal Airlines plane is flying to Beijing to bring the COVID-19 vaccines China has announced to provide to Nepal on grant.

The plane that will leave Kathmandu at 11 Monday night will bring 800,000 doses, according to Operation Director with the Nepal Airlines Deepu Juharchan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will provide one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal under grant assistance on May 26. Juharchan said the Nepal Airlines have been asked to bring 800,000 doses out of that from Beijing.

The flight is expected to arrive with vaccines at around two Tuesday afternoon.

China earlier donated 800,000 doses of the vaccine to Nepal that have been used to inoculate people in the Kathmandu Valley aged below 60 years.

