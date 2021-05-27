Probe committee completes report on Bheri Hospital attack

The probe committee formed by the Banke District Administration to investigate thrashing of doctors and nurses of Bheri Hospital at Nepalgunj Thursday night has completed its report.

A member of the probe committee, led by Assistant Chief District officer (CDO) of Banke Shankar Bahadur Bista, and member of the hospital development committee Krishna Prasad Shrestha told Setopati that the report has already been completed and will be submitted Sunday itself.

"We questioned the hospital's medical superintendent, eye witnesses, attacked doctors and nurses, and the assailants," Shrestha stated. "The report is ready and he (Assistant CDO) has said it will be submitted today itself."

The probe committee formed on Friday was given a three-day deadline to complete the report. The hospital administration had submitted the CCTV footage to the police on Friday. Attempt to murder case was filed against the three assailants including member of provincial committee of ruling CPN-UML in Lumbini on Friday.

The thrashing of doctors and nurses at the hospital was widely condemned with even President Bidya Devi Bhandari taking to the social media for condemnation while Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

Member of provincial committee of ruling CPN-UML in Lumbini and family members had thrashed doctors and nurses of Bheri Hospital at Nepalgunj Thursday night.

A group of persons led by UML leader Man Bahadur Rawat thrashed the doctors and nurses and vandalized the hospital after his elder brother Dilli Bahadur, 54, of Urahi in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City 11, Dang passed away at around eight in the evening while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Man Bahadur and the deceased person's sons Bharat and Lok Raj have been arrested for investigation.

Dr Dipak Gupta, Dr Chandra Prakash Sahu, Dr Sama Ansari, and nurses Ashwin Gurung, Sadikshya Gaire and Bandana Shrestha were injured in the attack. Fans, tables, chairs and window panes were also smashed.

Man Bahadur was personal secretary of Tuslipur Mayor Ghanashyam Pandey when he was a non-gazetted officer. He was fired after being accused of rape. A case was also filed against him for manhandling another woman of Deukhuri Dang.

He is currently secretariat member of UML in Dang and member of the ruling party's provincial committee.