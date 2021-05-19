116 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 4,311 test positive

Nepal reported 116 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 7,163.

The country also reported 4,311 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 553,422. The total number of active cases is 111,509. Similarly, 6,080 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The government has conducted 13,006 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,031,383 across the country until now.