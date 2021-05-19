Daily death toll falls below 100 after 18 days, total crosses 7,000

Daily COVID-19 death toll in Nepal fell below 100 for the first time in 18 days as the country reported 98 deaths on Friday. The total death toll still crossed 7,000 to reach 7,047.

The daily death toll topped 100 continuously since reaching the three-figure mark for the first time on May 20 and averaged over 150 during the period. But it fell back to double figures on Friday.

The country also reported 6,855 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 549,111. The total number of active cases is 113,394. Similarly, 9,841 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The government has conducted 19,313 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,017,377 across the country until now.