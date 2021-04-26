145 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 6,677 test positive

Nepal reported 145 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 6,845.

The country also reported record 6,677 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 535,525. The total number of active cases is 117,077. Similarly, 6,716 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The government has conducted 19,030 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,977,650 across the country until now.