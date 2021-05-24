Prohibitory orders extended by a week in Valley, grocery stores will also be closed

The ongoing prohibitory orders enforced in the Kathmandu Valley have been extended by a week considering the frightening second wave.

A meeting of the chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley have decided to extend the prohibitory orders till June 3.

Even grocery stores and departmental stores will remain closed during the extended period of prohibitory orders, according to Bhaktapur CDO Prem Prasad Bhattarai. The administration has requested the people to keep stock of groceries for a week.

"Vegetable shops, dairies and those selling meat and fish can open until nine in the morning," he said.

He added that prohibitory orders will be enforced more strictly now and those defying the restrictions will be punished as per the new ordinance to control the pandemic.

The government has recently brought an ordinance about control and prevention of the pandemic which allows stricter efforts to control the pandemic. It has also expanded the punishment and fine for those defying the prohibitory orders.

Those obstructing enforcement of prohibitory orders can be jailed for up to a year while those violating the orders can be sentenced for up to six months. Similarly, the CDO can fine defiant persons up to Rs 100,000 and institutions up to Rs 500,000.