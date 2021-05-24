169 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 8,387 test positive

Nepal reported 169 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 6,700.

The country also reported record 8,387 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 528,848. The total number of active cases is 117,261. Similarly, 6,404 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The government has conducted 22,306 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,958,620 across the country until now.