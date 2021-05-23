185 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 7,220 test positive

Nepal reported 185 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 6,531.

The country also reported record 7,220 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 520,461. The total number of active cases is 115,447. Similarly, 7,135 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The government has conducted 19,846 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,936,314 across the country until now.